Highland Baptist Christian School junior Parker Perry isn’t used to being on the sidelines.
As a multi-sport athlete, Perry plays a big role for the Bears in several sports, but was sidelined earlier in the year due to a devastating leg injury that saw him miss the end of Highland’s football season.
“I completely broke my fibula and chipped my tibia, so that meant I was facing a long time out,” Perry said. “It was just some miscommunication on a blocking assignment so it was just a freak injury from a regular tackle.”
Before the injury, Perry was Highland’s first-choice quarterback and had led the team to two impressive wins to open the season.
Following the injury, Perry was facing a difficult rehabilitation schedule that made a return to the basketball court an unlikely scenario. With the same hard work and dedication he is known for as a player, Perry committed himself to getting fully healed in time to catch the second half of Highland’s basketball season.
“I missed half of the basketball season too,” Perry said. “It sucked, it was by far the worst position that I’ve ever been in.”
Known as a leader on every team that he plays for, Perry said he still tried to provide motivational support while injured but admitted that it was important for him to focus on his own progress during his trying times.
“I’d like to say that I tried (to be a leader) but I definitely had to focus more on myself because I was having a lot of difficulty in those times,” he said. “I still tried my best to keep it going and be a leader.”
Now that Perry has a clean bill of health, he is back to his winning ways with the Bears’ baseball team.
Head coach Greg Lofton said that Perry’s return isn’t just a boost to the starting lineup.
“Parker is a true leader,” Lofton said after Highland’s win over West St. Mary. “I love that kid to death and I think he shows a lot of influence on the team. He helps guys out when they need him. Parker has been challenged; we started him at third base but now we’ve moved him to shortstop.”
Playing shortstop is a new experience for Perry, who spent much of last season on the pitcher’s mound. With senior Jacob Reaux taking the reins against West St. Mary, Perry got to show off his talents in the infield against the Wolfpack.
“It’s definitely different, but if that’s where they need me to be then I’ll do whatever I can and try to be the best at it,” Perry said of his new position.
Lofton said that he still has plans for Perry on the mound, especially as the team gears up for district play.
“We pitched him the other night,” Lofton said. “When we moved him to shortstop in the Morgan City game we realized that he was going to be our guy to finish off the season. He’ll definitely be seeing the mound during district though, for sure.”
Perry’s return to the baseball diamond hasn’t been entirely pain free, however.
“It’s nice (to be back), but it still hurts pretty bad,” he joked. “I’d much rather this than a broken leg any day of the week.”
As for what he is hoping to accomplish in his junior season, Perry said his goal is just to end the year without any more trips to the athletic trainer.
“I sure hope so.” he said when asked if he could finish the season in full health. “I said to myself if I can just not break anything else, then it’s a winning season for me.”
Perry and the rest of the Bears currently have a 5-4 record on the season and will return to action on Tuesday when they host District 7-1A rival Hanson Memorial (7-8). The game is scheduled for 5 p.m.