A lot of things were working against the Highland Baptist football team when they faced off against Houma Christian on Thursday. Wet fields meant a venue change (a late 7:30 p.m. kickoff at NISH), and a rain-soaked field meant the Bear’s offense would struggle to move the ball consistently. Not to mention their quarterback left them weeks ago, leaving the Bears to have to stretch an already thin squad even further.
With all the negatives piling up, fans might not have expected much from the game, but the Highland team had another plan entirely.
The Bears looked hungry for a win from the first whistle, scoring from their first drive courtesy of a 23-yard rush from senior quarterback Parker Perry. Perry, a versatile athlete who played several positions against Houma Christian, even kicked in his own PAT.
The Bears defense, not looking to be outdone by their offensive unit, came up with an important 4th down turnover to regain possession. Everything was looking to be going the Bears’ way, until a fumble returned possession to the Warriors, who scored immediately after to tie the game 7-7.
The game went on in such a back-and-forth fashion for the remainder of the first half. Every time the Bears would drive downfield on offense, progress would slow to a halt and Highland would be forced to punt. The Bear’s defense had similar luck, repeatedly forcing fourth-and-long situations only to allow the Houma Christian team back into the game.
Leading by 6 going into halftime, the Bears needed to work hard to preserve their lead.
In the third quarter, Perry was finally able to connect with a wide receiver, throwing a 70-yard touchdown pass to senior Jacob Reaux to extend Highland’s lead to 20-14.
A fourth quarter field goal gave the Bears an opportunity to secure the win, but the kick was sent wide left by kicker Parker Perry. The Bears were able to recover possession following a Houma punt on 4th and 24, but Highland was forced to punt again with just 1:14 remaining in the game.
Chasing a touchdown that would give them the lead in the dying seconds of the game, Houma Christian battled down to the Highland 2-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Determined not to allow the Warriors to enter the endzone, Highland head coach Rick Hutson frantically shouted instructions, and encouragement, at his defensive unit. A delay of game penalty gave the Bears a bit of breathing room, and an engith-man scrum on the goalline was able to push the Houma player back as time elapsed, giving Highland their first win of the 2022 season.
Parker Perry completed 12 passes from 21 for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns. Perry also rushed for 89 yards and an additional touchdown.
Blayde White picked up 93 yards and 1 touchdown from 8 catches. Jacob Reaux also scored 1 touchdown, recording 117 receiving yards from 4 catches.
Hutson said that his team’s performance was excellent, especially compared to their jamboree game against Delcambre a week before.
“I thought that we showed a lot of improvement from the jamboree,” he stated. “The offensive line played pretty well, and of course Parker had a good game. You can continue to see his improvement. It's impressive. I had a couple of people, including one of the officials who called our jamboree game, that were amazined in how much improvement they saw in just a week.”
Perry said that working with Hutson has eased his transition from punter and defensive back to quarterback this season.
“Coach hutson has been teaching me all the tricks from his decades of coaching experience and it’s making my job easier,” Perry explained. ‘I feel comfortable in my position.”
His skills at quarterback are certainly improving, but Perry admits that he still has a way to go to reach the fitness required to play on both sides of the ball.
“I am so out of shape, it’s bad,” he joked. “We’re going to work our way into it.”
Perry’s assessment of his performance against Houma Christian was quite harsh, with the senior blaming himself for much of the team’s struggles.
“It was crazy,” Perry said of the game. “I think I could've done a lot better than I did, I missed the catch on a punt and I missed a field goal that cost my team. We were about to lose multiple times, but the defense stood up for me and made up for my mistakes.”
Perry’s humility downplays an exceptional performance for a first-year quarterback, and his improvement week after week means that Highland will have a strong chance to make the playoffs this season. That is, if they can keep their team healthy.
“It’s tough to go the whole season with a limited number of players, but that’s one of the things that we’re addressing right now,” Rick Hutson explained. “We’re trying to get some guys ready so that we can give some people, especially the linemen, some breaks during the game. Against Houma Christian we were pretty evenly matched as far as the number of kids playing both ways, so when you’re in that situation it probably isn’t that big of a deal. When you have schools that don’t have many players going both ways, we’re going to have to figure out a way to give our guys some breaks.”
Hutson said that their opponent next week will be another test of their fitness and defensive ability.
“This week we play Hamilton Christian who has a lot of speed, probably one of the fastest teams on our schedule, so if we don’t tackle well we leave ourselves very vulnerable to the big plays.”
The Bears will travel to face the Warriors on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.