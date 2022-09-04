Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A lot of things were working against the Highland Baptist football team when they faced off against Houma Christian on Thursday. Wet fields meant a venue change (a late 7:30 p.m. kickoff at NISH), and a rain-soaked field meant the Bear’s offense would struggle to move the ball consistently. Not to mention their quarterback left them weeks ago, leaving the Bears to have to stretch an already thin squad even further.

With all the negatives piling up, fans might not have expected much from the game, but the Highland team had another plan entirely.



Tags