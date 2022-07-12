The return of Zion Williamson (27.0 ppg in 2020-21) to the lineup this fall, along with the presence of elite scorers CJ McCollum (24.3 ppg with New Orleans) and Brandon Ingram (22.7 ppg last season) means that for the Pelicans’ large cast of young players, offense isn’t item No. 1 on their job description. When asked Friday what advice he’d give to summer league teammates in Las Vegas, guard Jose Alvarado noted that New Orleans’ elite offensive weapons must be factored in to how other players recognize and accept their roles.
“We’re not looking for the next big-time scorer,” Alvarado pointed out. “We’ve got plenty of that. You’re going to have to do things to separate yourself from other people. Defense, leadership, hustle. Things that will make the team really, really good.”
Intangibles and other underappreciated aspects of the game helped the 24-year-old Alvarado and Naji Marshall, along with 22-year-old Trey Murphy III, contribute to New Orleans’ second-half turnaround and promising Western Conference playoff appearance. The trio is now participating in summer league, with an eye on being best prepared for 2022 training camp. Alvarado, Marshall and Murphy aren’t expected to play more than perhaps a game or two in Las Vegas, but their trip to the desert is part of a continued focus on improvement.
“You saw the (results during the second half of last season via) all the work from behind the scenes, the (player development) stuff,” Pelicans summer head coach Jarron Collins said of increasingly larger contributions in 2021-22 by the team’s first- and second-year players. “All of our young guys are so diligent and dedicated to their craft. They’re always putting the work in. When you put the work in, you see the results.”
Work and time in the gym has been a daily theme of Willie Green’s tenure since he took over as head coach a year ago. Here’s a brief look at some specifics for the Pelicans’ three early-career veterans in terms of areas they’re working on in Las Vegas and this offseason:
Jose Alvarado
The Georgia Tech product was a 34.1 percent three-point shooter in college, but had his best NCAA season as a senior at 39.0 percent. As a Pelicans rookie, he finished at just 29.1 percent, though in typical Alvarado fashion, he drilled a few momentous treys in the Phoenix playoff series, going 6/16 overall. Entering his second NBA campaign, he wants to bump up his accuracy, particularly given where he fits within the team’s personnel.
“We’ve got big-time players,” Alvarado said. “Zion is going to be coming back, so I’m pretty sure (defenses are) not worried about me. I’m going to be open. I have to knock (shots) down.”
Alvarado already had the opportunity to play an expanded role with Puerto Rico’s national team in a pair of recent international games. Alvarado averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals, while draining six three-pointers.
“He’s already shown a lot (this offseason),” Collins said. “With the Puerto Rican national team, he did a fantastic job leading that team, playing with pace. He’s shown growth with his playmaking ability. Obviously defensive tenacity is what he’s known for. Star in your role. He knows his role and he brings the energy every single time.”
Naji Marshall
Like Alvarado, Marshall wants to improve his perimeter shot. Marshall has spent an extraordinary amount of time working with assistant coach Fred Vinson and alongside Herbert Jones in the gym, practicing three-pointers, particularly from the corners. Marshall’s three-point rate dipped to 20 percent last season, but he averaged 8.4 points after the All-Star break (compared to 3.8 before it) partly based on his opportunistic defense. When the Pelicans’ second unit is most effective, it’s creating turnovers and running the other way, with Marshall being a catalyst.
“Naji’s at his best when he’s playmaking, attacking and staying in attack mode, especially when he’s using his defensive tenacity to turn that into offense,” Collins said. “Forcing turnovers, being disruptive. Then he has the ability to playmake, whether that’s creating (shots) for himself or his teammates.”
Marshall’s deep shooting may not be his forte, but the 6-foot-7 forward is working on making it something opponents must account for defensively.
“(It’s) the ability to knock down a shot to keep the defense honest,” Collins said. “Naji is a worker. He continues to work on his game. However many games he plays here (in Las Vegas), I trust him. You know what you’re going to get from him. So it’s about, ‘Just go out there and do what you do.’ ”
Trey Murphy III
Murphy was regarded as perhaps the best shooter in the 2021 draft class and lived up to that reputation during the second half of his rookie season, knocking down 44.3 percent of his 79 attempts. Now he’s working on displaying some of his other skills, including rebounding and defense. The vast majority of first-year pros are a negative on the defensive end of the floor – what Herb Jones accomplished as a newbie was truly special – but Murphy improved as last season progressed. It went under the radar as many observers focused on his huge jump in shooting performance from February through April, but Murphy also was much more productive on the offensive boards, grabbing a dozen in the final 10 regular season games.
“He’ll continue to expand his game, but (it’s about) doing what you do well,” Collins said. “He’s an excellent shooter, offensive rebounder. He’s doing a little bit better job of communicating on the defensive end.”
Murphy also showed off his athleticism as he got more aggressive offensively, throwing down some highlight-reel dunks and erupting for 21 second-points in a memorable March comeback win over the Lakers. Given the individual scoring talent New Orleans possesses with Williamson, McCollum, Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas (17.8 ppg), Murphy likely will continue to capitalize on his stellar spot-up shooting ability, but also could benefit from improved ballhandling and comfort in creating offense. In summer league, he may be able to post up or go off the dribble a bit more, while still relying on his bread-and-butter of catch-and-shooting from distance.
“Off-the-dribble stuff, it’s a little bit of playmaking, so he can handle the ball in pick-and-roll sets,” Collins said. “But at the end of the day, do what you do. Don’t overcomplicate it.”