pelicans brockington
Michael Hickey/New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent Izaiah Brockington to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brockington, 6-4, 196, most recently played collegiately for Iowa State University, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2022 after averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, to go along with 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.



