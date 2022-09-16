The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent Izaiah Brockington to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Brockington, 6-4, 196, most recently played collegiately for Iowa State University, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2022 after averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, to go along with 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.
Over his four-year collegiate career, Brockington appeared in 125 games for St. Bonaventure, Penn State, and Iowa State, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
Brockington suffered an ACL injury during a pre-draft workout in June and is expected to make a full recovery.
The New Orleans Pelicans also announced that the team has signed guard Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract. Additionally, the Pelicans have also signed guard John Petty Jr. and guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Seabron, 6-7, 180, played collegiate seasons at North Carolina State, where he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 56 games. Seabron is coming off of a redshirt sophomore season in which he started 32 games, averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists en route to being named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and earning All-ACC Second Team honors.
Petty Jr., 6-5, 184, appeared in 31 games for the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, in 2021-22 in which he averaged 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.2 minutes per game. Prior to turning pro, Petty Jr. played four seasons at Alabama in which he averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 131 games (105 starts), finishing his career with a school-record 311 made three-pointers. In his senior campaign, Petty Jr. averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists en route to First Team All-SEC honors. Petty Jr. led the SEC with 77 made threes during the 2020-21 season.
Plowden, 6-6, 215, played five seasons at Bowling Green State (2017-22), averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per contest. Plowden finished his college career as BGSU’s all-time leader in games played (154), and is the only player in program history to log at least 1,200 career points, 800 rebounds, and 100 blocks.