CJ McCollum joined local students from JRNOLA on Friday, meeting to discuss journalism and the pursuit of a career in that field.

In 2016, CJ McCollum launched a journalism program for Portland students called “CJ’s Press Pass,” providing aspiring writers, photographers and videographers with opportunities they may not have otherwise received, including working an annual “Journalism Night” at a Trail Blazers home game. From the moment McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February, he began thinking of ways to continue those efforts in the Crescent City. With that in mind, on Friday, McCollum met with the organization JRNOLA, whose members are high school students exploring a potential career in journalism. According to its website, the program “empowers underserved youth ages 14 through 18 for careers in print, photography, and broadcast media.” McCollum will be working with the group throughout the 2022-23 season and beyond.

While speaking to the group of teens, McCollum recalled his own humble beginnings as a journalist, starting with working for the Lehigh (Pa.) University school newspaper, which is called “The Brown and White.” Entering college, McCollum had been modestly recruited and therefore not a lock to one day enjoy a lucrative professional basketball career, so he prepared himself for another potential path by training himself as a writer. McCollum noted that he covered Lehigh field hockey – a sport he was completely unfamiliar with a decade ago – as well as lengthy tennis matches.



