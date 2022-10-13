Prep Volleyball ‘Peaking at the right time’: Lady Panthers continue to pick up wins as regular season winds down BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now According to head coach Gary Westcott, the Catholic High volleyball team is getting better exactly when it matters most. facebook.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Catholic High School volleyball team hasn’t had an easy season this year, but according to head coach Gary Westcott, the team is finding their form exactly when it matters most.With a 16-9 (2-0) record, the Lady Panthers are currently ranked No. 11 in Division III and are sitting in the top spot in their district, which includes St. Martinville and Abbeville.On Wednesday, they earned another important win when they defeated Beau Chene (18-12, 4-0) in straight sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-9).Sophomore middle hitter Anna Kate Minvielle led the scoring for the Lady Panthers with 9 kills, 1 block and 7 digs. Senior Laura Lipari finished the game with 17 assists, 2 aces, and 4 digs.Madison Broussard (8 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 assists), Saniya Raheem (7 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 7 digs) and Madilyn Clause (8 dogs, 2 aces, 1 assist) also contributed to the win.Westcott said that his team played consistently from start to finish against the Lady Gators, adding that the team continues to get better as the season progresses.Catholic High will participate in the Highland Baptist Christian School tournament this weekend. The full schedule is as follows:8 a.m.NISH v CHSBerwick v HBCS9 a.m.AES v NIBarbe v West St. MaryWestgate v David Thib.ARCA v Delcambre10 a.m.AES v CHSHBCS v WCADavid Thib. v HansonDelcambre v Westgate11 a.m.NISH v SpringfieldWest St. Mary v BerwickWestgate v ARCAHanson v Delcambre12 p.m.Walker v NISHBerwick v Barbe1 p.m.CHS v WalkerWCA v West St. MaryDavid Thib. v ARCAHanson v Westgate2 p.m.Springfield v AESHBCS v BarbeARCA v HansonDelcambre v David Thib.3 p.m.CHS v SpringfieldWCA v Berwick4p.m.AES v WalkerBarbe v WCA5 p.m.Walker v SpringfieldWest St. Mary v HBCS Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Panthers Sport Volleyball Dig Anna Kate Minvielle Kill Assist Win Ace Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Gumbo Cookoff winners announced A Fitness Story: Red Lerille and the Gym that Started it All Missing person remains found in Iberia Parish, two in custody for murder New Iberia child killed in pedestrian accident on Sunday NISH announces its Homecoming activites, court Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Gumbo Cookoff brings visitors across the state to New Iberia for competition The Amazing Avery: A look at the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Queen New Iberia High football team joins community hours after game to clean up history Primeaux family gardens earn October's Garden of the Month award