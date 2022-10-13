CHS VB
Buy Now

According to head coach Gary Westcott, the Catholic High volleyball team is getting better exactly when it matters most. 

 facebook.com

The Catholic High School volleyball team hasn’t had an easy season this year, but according to head coach Gary Westcott, the team is finding their form exactly when it matters most.

With a 16-9 (2-0) record, the Lady Panthers are currently ranked No. 11 in Division III and are sitting in the top spot in their district, which includes St. Martinville and Abbeville.



Tags