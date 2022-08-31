Purchase Access

Lenes “Pat” Thibodeaux, a legend in the New Iberia sports and recreation community, passed away Friday, Aug. 26.

Pat, 71, retired from the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department as Program Coordinator, but stayed on part-time to assist with keeping his beloved Parks and Rec programs going strong.



