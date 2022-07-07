LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball head coach Kristi Gray announced on Thursday (July 7) the addition of Paola Garcia (San Diego, Calif.) to the program's roster for the upcoming 2022 season this fall.
Garcia, who prepped at San Diego area East Lake High School and spent the previous three seasons at UNLV, is a libero/defensive specialist who has the opportunity to compete for two seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns starting with the 2022 campaign.
While with UNLV, Garcia competed in 54 sets over a total of 26 matches. She helped lead the Rebels to a pair of 20-win seasons, a 13-1 mark in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, and the NIVC title in fall 2021.
As a freshman in 2019 she totaled 38 digs with a season-high of 10 digs on two occasions: vs. CSUN (Aug. 30) and at UC Irvine (Sept. 6). Last fall, Garcia appeared in a career-best 13 matches and contributed from the service line and back row.
"Paola will be a great addition to our team and defense for the next couple of years," Gray said. "She brings in experience from a competitive program that will bring depth to our back row."
A 2019 graduate of East Lake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., Garcia lettered three years in volleyball and helped the Titans to a pair of Metro Mesa League titles in 2016 and 2018.
She was honored as East Lake's Libero of the Year in 2018 after playing an instrumental role in leading the team to appearances in the CIF San Diego Section Division I Tournament and the CIF State Division II Playoffs.
Garcia competed for seven seasons on the club volleyball level. During her final club season, she was a team captain for Epic 17 (Poway, California).
The UNLV transfer is the fifth newcomer added to the Louisiana Volleyball roster for the 2022 season. Garcia joins fellow transfers Mya Wilson (Georgia Southern), Paige Guidry (Nicholls) and Celeste Darling (Houston), plus incoming freshman Lauryn Hill (Frisco, Texas/Liberty HS) as the newest members of the squad.
ABOUT LOUISIANA
Much like the success experienced in her five-year tenure at Odessa College prior to Louisiana, Kristi Gray orchestrated instant success with the Ragin' Cajuns (15-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) in the 2021 season.
Boosted by a clean sweep of the first round of SBC West Division play, which included the program's first-ever win over Texas State in San Marcos, Louisiana started conference play 6-1 and was in contention for the division title entering the month of November.
Louisiana operated one of the Sun Belt's most efficient and exciting offenses by utilizing Gray's up-tempo system. The team led the conference in hitting percentage through Oct. 23, remaining in the Top 5 through season's end and finishing at .230 which is the program's rally era record.
The Ragin' Cajuns return many key pieces to their productive offense including the leading point producers in outside hitters Kelsey Bennett and Coco Gillett, bring back the one-two middle blocker punch of Kara Barnes and Cami Hicks, and have setters Siena DeCambra and Reka Kotorman to once again guide the offense.
