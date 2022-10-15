DELCAMBRE - After starting the season with four straight losses, Catholic High entered Friday's District 8-2A contest with Delcambre on a two-game win streak and tied for first place in district after beating Ascension Episcopal the previous week.

With its win streak and playoff hopes rising, CHS kept the mojo going, scoring four touchdowns on six possessions in the first half in building a 27-0 halftime lead and beat Delcambre 30-0 to improve to 3-4 on the season and 2-0 in district heading into a big showdown with Franklin on Friday.



Tags