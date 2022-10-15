DELCAMBRE - After starting the season with four straight losses, Catholic High entered Friday's District 8-2A contest with Delcambre on a two-game win streak and tied for first place in district after beating Ascension Episcopal the previous week.
With its win streak and playoff hopes rising, CHS kept the mojo going, scoring four touchdowns on six possessions in the first half in building a 27-0 halftime lead and beat Delcambre 30-0 to improve to 3-4 on the season and 2-0 in district heading into a big showdown with Franklin on Friday.
"I'm proud of our guys," Catholic High coach Scott Wattigny said. "I thought we played well. It was a good game for us and now we're 3-0."
Jaiden Mitchell had two long touchdown catches and Luke Landry threw for two scores and ran for another as the Panthers jumped on Delcambre early offensively and put the clamps down and forced four turnovers defensively, holding DHS to 139 yards of offense.
"I wanted to get Jaiden Mitchell started early and obviously he did," Wattigny said. "I wanted to do well offensively and we did."
The Panthers rolled up 330 yards of offense, 220 through the air and 110 on the ground. It was a good offensive performance, even though the Panthers started the majority of their touchdown drives on the night around midfield because the defense kept Delcambre bottled up all night.
"We had great eyes and discipline tonight," the CHS coach said. "The goal of the wing-T offense is to make you undisciplined with all the misdirection. But our guys made their reads and played hard, fast and physical."
Having four turnovers didn't help Delcambre either.
"You can't win when you turn the ball over four times.," Delcambre coach Artie Liuzza said.
Catholic High now takes its three game win streak on the road to Franklin while Delcambre hopes to end its two-game skid on the road at West St. Mary.
"We're feeling good about ourselves and we should," Wattigny said. "We're 3-0 right now, putting the four games we lost behind us."
"The next three weeks should be interesting for us. We go to Franklin, then Loreauville and close out against West St. Mary.
"We knew we had a tough schedule and the kids knew it as well, We had a bunch and sophomores and juniors and five seniors who hadn't played. It took us a while to get going but this is how I thought we could play. It took us seven weeks to get going but we're here."