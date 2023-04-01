Following a 4-1 win over Ascension Episcopal (16-7) on Wednesday, the Catholic High baseball team will face off against either Loreauville or Ascension Episcopal on Saturday to battle it out for the District 8-2A crown.

The double-elimination tournament began on Monday, with all seven teams in the district facing off to determine who remained on the winner’s side of the bracket and who dropped down to the loser’s side.



