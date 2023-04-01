Following a 4-1 win over Ascension Episcopal (16-7) on Wednesday, the Catholic High baseball team will face off against either Loreauville or Ascension Episcopal on Saturday to battle it out for the District 8-2A crown.
The double-elimination tournament began on Monday, with all seven teams in the district facing off to determine who remained on the winner’s side of the bracket and who dropped down to the loser’s side.
With a 10-0 win over ARCA and a 12-3 win over Delcambre, the Panthers needed one more victory to earn a two-day rest.
The Panthers scored one run in the first inning off a Lane Fenske single that brought Jack Chauvin across home plate. Two more runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth gave the Panthers the victory and punched their ticket to the district championship game on Saturday.
Catholic High’s opponent will be determined when Loreauville plays Ascension Episcopal on Friday, but regardless of the outcome the Panthers will be facing a familiar foe for the district title. The Panthers defeated Loreauville (11-12) earlier in the season by a score of 4-1.
The two-day rest will be beneficial for Catholic High, giving the Panthers additional time to rest any injuries and give head coach David Jordan a few more options on the pitching staff.
After going 2-8 in the opening 10 games of the season, the Panthers began to settle into a rhythm. Against tough teams like University Lab and Vandebilt Catholic, Catholic High was able to keep the games close and come away with crucial big-game experience ahead of the postseason.
After stellar performances in the district tournament, the Panthers now have a 9-12 record and are the No. 13 team in Select Division III.
Loreauville dropped to the loser's bracket following a 12-3 loss to Ascension on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Franklin 10-0 in the first round of the tournament before beating ARCA (15-4) and Delcambre (14-5).
Since Catholic High entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, the Panthers will travel for the championship game regardless of who their opponent is.