The Catholic High School football team will return to action for the 2022 football season, looking to make yet another playoff run under the leadership of coach Scott Wattigny.

The Panthers will face off against Vermilion Catholic yet again in week 1. Last season, Catholic High defeated the Eagles 21-6 in Abbeville and will hope for another dominant performance to get the season started the right way.



