The Catholic High School football team will return to action for the 2022 football season, looking to make yet another playoff run under the leadership of coach Scott Wattigny.
The Panthers will face off against Vermilion Catholic yet again in week 1. Last season, Catholic High defeated the Eagles 21-6 in Abbeville and will hope for another dominant performance to get the season started the right way.
Last season, the Panthers went 4-6 before losing 34-6 to district rival Ascension Episcopal in the first round of the Division III playoffs.
Several outstanding performers from last season will make their return this year. Seniors William Russell, Gunnar Brown, Jack Chauvin will all provide scoring options for the Panthers. Sophomore Quarterback Luke Landry impressed at the STM Quick Slants tournament, as did Jaiden Mitchell, Joe Leblanc, Chris Green, Javon Brown, Gavin Roy, and Tristen Lewis.
Catholic High School 2022 Football Schedule
Week 1, Friday September 2: Home vs Vermilion Catholic
Week 2, Friday September 9: Away vs Parkview Baptist
Week 3, Friday September 15: Away vs Erath
Week 4, Friday September 23: Away vs Leesville
Week 5, Friday September 30: Home vs EUnice
Week 6, Friday October 7: Home vs Ascension Episcopal (District)
Week 7, Friday October 14: Away vs Delcambre (District)
Week 8, Friday October 21: Away vs Franklin (District)
Week 9, Friday October 28: Home vs Loreauville (District)
Week 10, Friday November 4: Home vs West St. Mary (District)