Catholic High School student-athletes participated in the 2023 CHS Lift-A-Thon on Friday evening, lifting heavy weights and raising over $19,000 dollars to fund improvements for the Panther weight room as well as provide stipends to coaches who worked over the summer.
CHS Athletic Director David Jordan said that the athletes were able to raise funds in two ways, either a price-per-pound model or a flat fee.
“I like the price-per-pound system but sometimes that can take very long, especially with the younger kids who don’t really know what their max is,” Jordan said.
“We count this as a day that the kids are required to come in. This has been Max Week, we did bench press on Monday, squat on Tuesday and we did a lot of running stuff on Thursday. They’re earning a max here while they raise money.”
Coaches set up four stations inside the Monsignor John Disch Gym, with male and female athletes each having two stations with various weights available. Athletes performed a power clean exercise with progressively higher weights being added.
Jordan said that the event was open to all athletes at Catholic High, regardless of sports or gender.
“I think it has been a great idea to do this event with everyone included. This is the first that I’ve seen where everyone has been invited, all sports,” he explained. “It's a good message to send that we’re not just worried about making the football and baseball players stronger, we’re worried about all of our athletes, no matter what sport or activity they are in.”
The event started slow as younger athletes got started with smaller weights, but it didn’t take long for a competitive spirit to develop.
CHS powerlifting coach Henry Ohrenberger said the event was not only a financial success, but also a testament to the hard work the student-athletes have been putting in over the summer.
“We didn’t have the full student body here, but the ones that were here did well,” Ohrenberger said. “They worked their butts off for six weeks and I think it really showed tonight. Part of it is, as leaders, we want to get them comfortable with being uncomfortable. That’s part of the maturity process and everyone was excited to come in front of the crowd and get the adrenaline pumping. They all showed up and I’m proud of them, for sure.”
As powerlifting coach, Ohrenberger was quick to take note of the day’s top performers and already has his eye on a few new recruits for the upcoming season.
“I’m on a couple of them already, and a few of the females too,” he said. “We have some strong young ladies in this group so I’m going to try to get them out there, out of their comfort zone, and get them to do something they've never done before.”
Javon Brown claimed the bragging rights as the top male lifter with 295 pounds. Devin Mouton and Drew Desormeaux tied in second place with 275 pounds, with Bennett Woodring taking third place with 270 pounds.
Madison Gabrielle Broussard’s 140-pound lift was enough to take home the crown for the girls, with McKenzie Buford and Kaylei Delahoussaye each taking second place with 130 pounds. Anna Kate Minvielle placed third with 115 pounds.