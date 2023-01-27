LOREAUVILLE - Catholic High maintained the top spot in District 8-2A with a 50-39 win at Loreauville on Wednesday.
The Panthers improved to 11-7, 5-1, while the Tigers dropped to 9-6, 2-4.
Jaiden Mitchell got the Panthers on the board quickly with a steal and a lay-up.
The Tigers responded with an 8-0 run. Kylon Polk made a reverse lay-up and a free throw before Pharell Nora's 3-pointer from the left corner. Ricardo Jeanlouis finished the run with a bucket in the lane with three minutes left in the quarter.
"We traditionally don't shoot well at this gym," CHS coach Casey McGrew said. "We always have a bad shooting night here. Was I worried? No. It took us a minute to warm up, but then we got rolling."
The Panthers scored the next 19 points to move ahead 21-8. Joab Trosclair hit his first two shots. Mitchell was 4-of-6 from the field in the first half, and Tyler Templeton and Kaiden Faulk each added 3-pointers.
Mitchell paced a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. Faulk and Tristan Lewis each added 10 points with Templeton chipping in seven.
Loreauville fought back and outscored the Panthers 12-8 to close out the first half, which ended with the hosts trailing 29-20. Early in the third quarter, the Tigers cut it to 29-24 on a Tahj Mitchell free throw and a 3-pointer from Benoit.
CHS answered with a 14-2 run that stretched into the fourth quarter. The Panthers built their largest lead (43-26) on two free throws from Lewis with 6:30 remaining.
"We pushed it in transition and played some really good defense," McGrew said. "My goal was to hold them to 20 points each half.
"Loreauville came in here averaging 52 points per game. I told our guys I wanted to hold them to 40 or less. That's what we did. Defensively, that's what we were trying to accomplish."
Faulk (4 of 7 FG) and Templeton (3 of 5 FG) were efficient shooting the ball. Templeton grabbed nine rebounds, while Faulk impressed coming off the bench.
"When I substitute players, I just want to see effort," McGrew said. "I want to see small things like boxing out, running in transition and sprinting down the floor. If you do that, you'll get your playing time."
Polk led the Tigers with 11 points, followed by Jeanlouis (9) and Benoit (8).
"Effort-wise, we played one of our best games in a long time," LHS coach Darrell Caesar said. "We just couldn't hit shots, and we made careless mistakes here and there.
"The last couple games, I wasn't happy with our effort. Tonight I was. I told our guys that if we keep playing with the same effort, good things are going to come eventually."
The Panthers stayed a step ahead of Franklin (12-4, 4-1). The Hornets won 59-56 at Ascension Episcopal on Wednesday. Next Friday, the Panthers will look to avenge their only district loss at West St. Mary (9-5, 4-1).
"We're hungry," McGrew said. "It's going to be a tough game at West St. Mary, and I think it's going to be tough to beat us."