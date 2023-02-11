Franklyn Hockless' 3-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer expired fittingly capped off senior night at Catholic High on Friday.
The Panthers' three seniors - Kaiden Faulk, Kylen Chretien and Hockless - all placed in double figures in the 70-28 win over Acadiana Renaissance Charter.
Hockless sank three straight shots in the first quarter as the Panthers got out to a 15-5 lead. He finished with 12 points and a trio of 3-pointers. The crowd erupted after his buzzer beater.
"As a coach, I don't like doing that with a 40-point lead," CHS coach Casey McGrew said of the last second basket. "But as a senior, he deserved it. Franklyn has worked hard for this program. He's been in the program since the sixth grade and is one of the best shooters on this team."
Hockless, Faulk and Chretien all got the start on Friday for CHS, which improved to 16-7 overall, 9-1 in District 8-2A. Faulk, who scored 11 points, collected three steals in the first quarter. Chretien led all scorers with 15 points.
"I told the seniors at the beginning of the week that they were going to get the opportunity to start," McGrew said. "They played well tonight. They've always done everything I've asked of them."
ARCA fell to 4-25, 0-10. It was the eighth straight win for the Panthers, who haven't lost since Jan. 12 at E.D. White.
CHS has three games remaining in the regular season. Saturday night at the Cajundome Classic, they'll take on Lafayette Christian (17-6) and 6-foot-8 junior Kam Williams.
"I told the guys just now that I hope they forgot what happened in the game tonight," McGrew said. "It was fun and all, but we can't go into the Lafayette Christian game playing like we did tonight. They are a different beast."
The district title will be on the line when Franklin Senior High comes to town on Monday. On Jan. 20, the Panthers won at Franklin for the first time in school history.
"I'm sure they're coming for revenge," McGrew said of the Hornets (17-4, 8-1). "I hope we can shoot the ball well. Last time, we got a couple of their players in foul trouble. That helped us out."
Even if the Panthers beat Franklin, they'll still need to get past Loreauville (11-8, 3-6) at home on Thursday to clinch the district crown. The Panthers and Hornets each went 12-2 last year in district. McGrew conceded the power point awarded to the district champion to Franklin.
"The point wouldn't have helped us last year," he explained. "We wouldn't have moved up in the power ratings. It benefited them."
CHS is No. 9 in the Division III select power ratings. As the ratings stand now, the Panthers would move up to No. 7 with another power point.
The top eight seeds will receive a first-round bye in the 24-team bracket once the playoff pairings are released on Feb. 20.