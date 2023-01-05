Despite having several scoring opportunities in the first half, the Catholic High School boys soccer team relied on a flurry of goals in the second half to advance past Vermilion Catholic in Wednesday’s district matchup.
The Eagles took control of the game early, maintaining possession against CHS and moving the ball down the field with speed and precision. The Panthers struggled with the intensity in the opening minutes, struggling to string together passes and forced to defend deep inside their own half.
Catholic High head coach Troy Arceneaux said that he didn’t know what to expect from the Eagles this season.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect from Vermilion Catholic,” Arceneaux explained. “I hadn’t seen them play, so we just kind of prepared ourselves for what we saw last season. I knew that they had a big center mid and that they were going to be fast on the wings.”
The Panthers were eventually able to settle into the game, sending forward passes to senior striker Christian Pope that eased pressure on the Panther defenders.
Senior midfielder Colin Nguyen was able to find space for Pope to exploit several times in the first half, but despite having several clear-cut chances at goal, including a penalty kick just before halftime, the Panthers were unable to find the net against VC going into the break.
“I feel like we missed out on some opportunities, definitely,” said Arceneaux. “You know, until you’re in that situation (the penalty kick), you don’t know how much the nerves can kind of get to you because you want to get that goal so badly.”
Pope said that there were plenty of opportunities to take the lead in the first half.
“We had plenty of chances,” he said. “I was unbalanced in the PK that I took so I just hit it straight at the keeper. We had plenty of chances to put it away in the first half.”
Catholic High maintained their control of the game in the second half, feeding the ball forward for several dangerous runs at the VC goal.
Arceneaux said he asked his team to slow the game down to allow more attacking runs from inside the VC half.
“Sometimes you have to slow things down to speed them up,” he explained. “We held possession more and instead of playing it so deep over the top, we focused on penetrating more and trying to find the wingers on the outside before we played it through the middle.”
The changes paid off.
In the 55th minute, Pope finally broke free of the defensive pressure. Picking up the ball at midfield, the senior took off like a shot with three defenders hot on his heels before calmly slotting the ball into the corner of the net to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
Despite having to do a sprint across half the field, Pope said that all he was focused on during the run was picking a side of the net to aim for.
“I was just trying to get close enough to pick a corner so that I could slide it in,” he said.
Arceneaux said that Pope is the type of player who is always going to get the ball when it matters most.
“Christian is a phenomenal player and he has the heart of a lion. He’s going to get the ball and we pride ourselves on keeping him focused and determined to accomplish the goals that he has set for himself and for the team.”
CHS kept the pressure up after taking the lead, scoring their second and third penalty kicks of the night courtesy of Colin Nguyen and Bennet Boudreaux.
Panther goalkeeper William Russell also got involved in the action in the second half, making a well-timed dive to his lower right corner to prevent VC from scoring their first goal of the night in the dying minutes of the game.
Despite scoring the last two goals from penalty kicks, Arceneaux said he is confident that his team could’ve added a few more goals from open play.
“I think we would have (added more) and I think it was coming,” he said. “As the game kept going longer and longer, we kept wearing them down. That’s a testament to the work that we put into preseason. Nobody likes to run, but we get that conditioning done and it's on display come game time. That’s when it counts.”
Arceneaux praised his team for being patient and grinding out an impressive win, especially his seniors who have stepped up as leaders on the team this year.
“They are guiding these younger players,” Arceneaux said of his seniors. “Having these seniors with so much experience and also the tact to not just yell at somebody, but give clear instructions and help the team is crucial.”
The win keeps CHS undefeated in district play with a combined 4-2-3 record. The Panthers will take a break from district action this weekend at the Teurlings Catholic Elite Invitational tournament.
Catholic High 8, Vermilion Catholic 0
The Catholic High girls soccer team also pocked up a big win against Vermilion Catholic on Wednesday, defeating the Lady eagles by mercy rule, 8-0.
Sophomore striker Sophie Vines added six goals and one to her season tally. Zoie Fremin and Audrey Romero each added a goal and Miriam Romero, Emily Delcambre and Allison Gachassin added assists.
Goalkeepers Lily Pisani and Anna-Kate Minvielle recorded the team's first clean sheet of the season.
The Lady Panthers improved to 4-10-1 with the win. CHS is also undefeated in district play, having defeated Highland Baptist by a score of 7-3 on Monday.
Catholic High will face David Thibodeaux in a non-district contest on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.