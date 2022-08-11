Welcome_Coach_Phillips
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, announced the hiring of new Lady Tigers head volleyball coach Paige Phillips on Tuesday.

"We are very excited to welcome Paige Phillips to Grambling State University and to be our next head volleyball coach," Scott said. "She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program. She played at an HBCU and coached under one of the best volleyball coaches in Jody Brown at North Carolina Central. I am thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach as we transition to move forward."



Tags