GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, announced the hiring of new Lady Tigers head volleyball coach Paige Phillips on Tuesday.
"We are very excited to welcome Paige Phillips to Grambling State University and to be our next head volleyball coach," Scott said. "She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program. She played at an HBCU and coached under one of the best volleyball coaches in Jody Brown at North Carolina Central. I am thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach as we transition to move forward."
Phillips, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina Central, helped guide the Eagles program to one of the best in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
"I am elated for this new opportunity at Grambling State University and look forward to leading the volleyball program to new heights," Phillips said. "I'd also like to thank President (Rick) Gallot and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott for their visionary leadership and commitment to excellence for the volleyball program. I cannot wait to get started!"
In 2021, Phillips assisted in North Carolina Central recording 11 victories and nine wins in conference play, the most in the Division I era for the Eagles. In addition, with her guidance, the program secured its first-ever win in the MEAC Volleyball Championship as the Eagles reached the quarterfinals.
Phillips has served as an assistant coach since the 2018 season before being elevated to associate head coach before departing NCCU.
As a player for the Eagles, Phillips racked up 1,896 career assists, which remains a Division I-era record at NCCU and is fourth all-time in the program. She averaged 5.75 assists per set over four seasons, which also ranks seventh all-time at NCCU.
Phillips graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Ala., where as a junior she collected 1,184 assists, 208 digs and 46 service aces on her way to being named the Birmingham News South Player of the Year.
Phillips graduated from North Carolina Central in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Biology, with a concentration in pre-med. In addition, she obtained her Master's degree in Biology and Biomedical Sciences from NCCU in 2020.
What Others Are Saying …
"Coach Phillips has been an integral part to the success of NCCU volleyball first as a player who played for me for two years then as a coach for 4 seasons. Her transformation from a strong Division I setter to a confident and capable Division I coach has been a seamless transition that will only continue to create great opportunities for Grambling State University Volleyball Program. I am extremely proud of Coach Phillips. She has my full support."
Jody Brown
North Carolina Central head volleyball coach
"I am extremely excited and proud of Coach Phillips! I watched her career as an outstanding SCHOLAR-athlete to an assistant coach contributing greatly not only to the volleyball program but to the entire athletics program at NCCU. Coach Phillips is prepared for this role and will share her same passion and dedication to her new family at Grambling State University, and specifically to the young women she will lead. The GSU volleyball student-athletes will benefit from her experiences as a former scholar-athlete as she understands the rigors and time commitment that is required to compete at the highest level and compete for conference championships."