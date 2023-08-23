caleb at champlan Day 2 2023

Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia gives a fist pump after landing a nice-sized smallmouth bass Aug. 20 on Day 2 of the Dakota Lithum Bassmaster Elite tournament on Lake Champlain near Plattsburgh, New York. He finished 19th in the event and now heads to Clayton, New York, to fish the circuit's final stop starting Thursday on the St. Lawrence River.

PLATTSBURGH, New York – For Caleb Sumrall, it all boils down to this week on a northern lake nearly 1,600 miles from his hometown of New Iberia.

How effective he is at catching bass on the St. Lawrence River will determine if he reaches his goal to fish another Bassmaster Classic. The Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite field fishes the last stop of the 2023 Bassmaster Elites tour there starting Thursday, Aug. 24.



