It looks like Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe won’t be the recipient of Florida bass fingerlings this year but it probably will get hundreds of thousands more of the smaller Florida bass fry.
This would mark the ninth straight year the lake, heavily pressured every spring, goes without getting Florida bass fingerlings, which generally are 1 ½ to 3 inches long depending on their age and have a higher percentage of survival over the tiny Florida bass fry. Those Florida bass fry look like particles of dirt in a bag of water.
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist manager for this area told The Daily Iberian last May that Florida bass fingerlings would be on his list for Lake Fausse Pointe for Spring 2023. However, Daniel Hill, who held that position for a year after replacing the retired Jody David in 2021, was switched to another managerial position within the state agency -- aquatic plant control.
When Brad Launey took over as District 6 Inland Fisheries biologist manager in September it was time to submit requests to the Booker Fowler Fish Hatchery at Woodworth. He asked for Florida bass fry, unaware of Hill’s intention to request Florida bass fingerlings with a Priority 1 status for Lake Fausse Pointe.
“Everything was approved. It depends on how successful the hatchery is. I won’t know how much we’ll get till they send them to us. It should be April or May,” Launey said last week about getting the fry in the spring.
Hill’s staff released 365,400 Florida bass fry in mid-April 2022 in Lake Fausse Pointe. The hatchery had excess fry available and at the last minute contacted Hill, who needed to take samples in another part of District 6.
Those tiny bass wound up beingj leased from a hatchery truck backed down to the water’s edge of the boat ramp at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park. The available habitat there was far less promising than other areas.
If and when the lake gets its delivery of Florida bass fry this spring, Launey said they will be released in areas that have suitable habitat, such as Sandy Cove. At the most, those microscopic fry have a 7 percent chance of surviving.
“Yeah, we’ll go out throughout the lake and find good habitat to put them in, find some good areas…,” he said.
Lake Fausse Pointe hasn’t been stocked with Florida bass fingerlings since 2014, David, who retired, has said. Florida bass fry, 1.8 million of them, were stocked in mid-April 2019 by David and 1.5 million more Florida bass fry were stocked, March 29 and April 1 in 2021.
Hopefully, Launey sees the need for Florida bass fingerlings in the near future due to the heavy pressure and deteriorating habitat in and around Lake Fausse Pointe. He is cognizant of the growing threat from invasive plants in the lake. (See related story in today’s Outdoors section of The Daily Iberian.)
