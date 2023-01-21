It looks like Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe won’t be the recipient of Florida bass fingerlings this year but it probably will get hundreds of thousands more of the smaller Florida bass fry.

This would mark the ninth straight year the lake, heavily pressured every spring, goes without getting Florida bass fingerlings, which generally are 1 ½ to 3 inches long depending on their age and have a higher percentage of survival over the tiny Florida bass fry. Those Florida bass fry look like particles of dirt in a bag of water.



