BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC.

LSU welcomed a record home opener crowd of 12,065 on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The Tigers battled against the top-ranked Sooners and put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.



