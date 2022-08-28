Purchase Access

HENDERSON — Seconds after he boat-flipped a 5-plus pound bass in the boat and safely deposited it in the livewell, Ben Suit did an impression of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 32-year-old Port Arthur, Texas, bass angler opened his hands to the width of, say, a wide belt, and pulled them apart across his waist to each hip like Rodgers does to celebrate a TD. Rodgers’ move became even more popular in a television commercial in October 2016 for State Farm.



