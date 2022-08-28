Kevin Suit, of New Iberia, left, and his son, New Iberia native Ben Suit of Port Arthur, Texas, formerly of New Iberia, grip five nice-sized bass that propelled them to a first-place finish Aug. 20 in a Louisiana Bass Cats bass club tournament at Henderson Lake. Their winning limit weighed 14.84 pounds, including the 5.20-pounder held by the younger Suit.
Bill McCarty of Morgan City, right, holds three of the bass that helped him and Jacob Shoopman of New Iberia finish second Aug. 20 in a Louisiana Bass Cats tournament at Henderson Lake. Their five-bass limit weighed 12.12 pounds.
HENDERSON — Seconds after he boat-flipped a 5-plus pound bass in the boat and safely deposited it in the livewell, Ben Suit did an impression of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The 32-year-old Port Arthur, Texas, bass angler opened his hands to the width of, say, a wide belt, and pulled them apart across his waist to each hip like Rodgers does to celebrate a TD. Rodgers’ move became even more popular in a television commercial in October 2016 for State Farm.
Suit’s father, Kevin Suit of New Iberia, chuckled as he recalled that imitation on the water after they teamed up to win a Louisiana Bass Cats tournament Aug. 21 at Henderson Lake. Their five-bass limit tipped the digital scale at Cypress Cove Landing at 14.84 pounds, including the 5.20-pound bass worth $198 to go along with the first-place payday of $495.
“We were pretty fired up. We did a little celebration like NFL players, then went back to fishing. We cut up a little bit. But we went back to it pretty quick,” Ben Suit said.
There’s more to it than that, pop said.
“Oh, yeah. We felt like that put us over the edge. He didn’t tell you? He did the State Farm Rodgers belt,” Kevin Suit said with a chuckle.
The impromptu celebration fit like a snug belt, er, glove. Why?
Ben Suit, a New Iberia native, opened Ben Suit State Farm agency in January in Orange, Texas. He worked six years at Erik Guillory State Farm in Broussard before moving to Port Arthur and establishing his office in Orange.
He fished and flourished in bass club and WN Hawg Fights BTS tournaments for many years before he left for Texas. He won back-to-back Angler of the Year titles in the Louisiana Bass Cats in 2018-19.
The Catholic High School graduate fishes as many LBC tournaments as he can and prepped for this latest derby by prefishing with his younger brother, Zach Suit of Denton, Texas, one weekend and his father the weekend before the tournament.
It paid off. The Suits had a limit before 6:40 a.m., thanks to Super Bait Buzz Baits given to him by a friend Saturday afternoon.
Ben Suit said, “You know the spot I’m telling you about. It was fast and furious. I caught probably 10-12 in a span of 15 minutes. I kind of leaned on them hard.”
“I pretty much sat there putting culling tags on fish, which is great to get a limit early,” Kevin Suit said, chuckling, about the early action.
That was the key, an early limit, they agreed, because it freed them up to go places to target bigger fish, he said. Still, they had work to do because that early limit weighed approximately 9 pounds.
After the morning rush, Kevin Suit, 63-year-old fishing lead at Field & Stream in Lafayette, said they culled five times.
“He caught all the good ones. I caught all the 12-inchers. His keepers stayed in the livewell,” he said, noting he put the smaller bass in the boat with plastic worms and bladed jigs.
His son switched to a moving bait that he declined to identify to catch bass the rest of the day. About 1:30 p.m., after the “hawg” was in the livewell, he added a 3-pounder.
The Suits finished ahead of Jacob Shoopman of New Iberia and Bill McCarty of Morgan City, who was fishing the lake for the first time. Their five-bass limit weighed 12.12 pounds for $297.
Jean Trahan of Lafayette and Derrick Picard of Carencro were third with five bass weighing 11.10 pounds for $198.
It was a special day for the Suits.
“I was just happy to get back out there and fish with my dad and get back out on top,” Ben Suit said.
“Like always, it was a memory created that won’t be forgotten. Any time I get to fish with one of my sons it’s memorable,” Kevin Suit said.