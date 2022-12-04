Six-year-old Piper Provest smiles from deep inside a duck blind on Nov. 22, the day she went on a duck hunt with her great-grandfather, Gordie White, her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Eric White and Ronnie Provest, and her father, Adam Provest.
From left, Gordie White, Ronnie Provest, Adam Provest and the younger Provest's daughter, Piper Provest, 6, smile for the camera Nov. 22 while on a four-generation duck hunt in the marsh near Grand Chenier.
Six-year-old Piper Provest's great-grandfather. Gordie White, joined her on a four-generation duck hunt Nov. 22 at the family's lease in the marsh near Grand Chenier. Also hunting ducks that day were Piper's father, Adam Provest, her paternal and maternal grandfathers, Ronnie Provest and Eric White, and her great-grandfather, 84-year-old Gordie White.
Six-year-old Piper Provest smiles from deep inside a duck blind on Nov. 22, the day she went on a duck hunt with her great-grandfather, Gordie White, her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Eric White and Ronnie Provest, and her father, Adam Provest.
From left, Gordie White, Ronnie Provest, Adam Provest and the younger Provest's daughter, Piper Provest, 6, smile for the camera Nov. 22 while on a four-generation duck hunt in the marsh near Grand Chenier.
SUBMITTED
Six-year-old Piper Provest's great-grandfather. Gordie White, joined her on a four-generation duck hunt Nov. 22 at the family's lease in the marsh near Grand Chenier. Also hunting ducks that day were Piper's father, Adam Provest, her paternal and maternal grandfathers, Ronnie Provest and Eric White, and her great-grandfather, 84-year-old Gordie White.
SUBMITTED
Eric White holds his granddaughter, Piper Provest, who holds a duck taken Nov. 22 during a four-generation duck hunt in the marsh near Grand Chenier.
The little girl with a wide smile and dimples in each cheek held a green-wing teal as if it were a prized possession Nov. 22.
That duck was special, very much so, for six-year-old Piper Provest of Loreauville. It was her first duck ever, one she shot as the youngest of four generations of duck hunters inside a duck blind in the marsh near Grand Chenier.
“That’s what it’s about nowadays any more. It’s all about sharing, just having family to share with. It’s a time to experience the outdoors and for having fun,” Eric White, Piper’s maternal grandfather, said later.
White, a 64-year-old veterinarian who owns Acadiana Pet Spa in New Iberia, was just as happy as the little girl with the duck in hand. She shot it with a .410-gauge shotgun her maternal grandfather won at the New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Banquet on Oct. 27.
However, the “kill” wasn’t sealed right away, which caused some consternation for the daughter of Adam and Erica Provest. The duck was wounded when it splashed into the water, then swam into the marsh grass.
“What added to the drama, the excitement, she was heartbroken at first that the bird got away. The teal was lost in the grass,” White said.
After the duck hunt, the four men with her scoured the area for the duck.
“She got happy when we found it,” he said.
Ditto for her proud, happy father, a 38-year-old, an assistant farm manager at a quarter horse ranch in Breaux Bridge. Those same feelings were shared by her paternal grandfather, Ronnie Provest of Loreauville, and her maternal great-grandfather, Gordie White of New Iberia.
It wasn’t the first four-generation duck hunt for the Whites. They were among those in the hunting party when Sawyer McDonald, the son of Adam and Bonnie McDonald, also hunted in No.6 in November 2020. The Whites and Adam McDonald were there in the duck blind with him.
Sawyer had an outstanding opening day for 2022-23 in the West Zone. He shot his own limit of ducks, Eric White, said.
Piper’s green-wing teal was the second and last duck shot on that recent duck hunt, the younger White said. They were huddled inside one of their favorite duck blinds.
“That’s what we call our old No.6 Blind, my daddy’s old blind, a big tank blind that easily fits four,” he said, noting it’s usually at it productive best when the wind’s blowing out of the north, which is what it was doing that Tuesday.
Before Piper downed her bird, a lonely mallard made the mistake of flying into range of the shotguns. No telling who shot it, Eric White said, because all four men stood up and shouldered shotguns.
“The fact we killed a greenhead was pretty amazing. She (Piper) learned quickly … the kids, we let ‘em line up on teal,” he said, adding with a chuckle that otherwise, particularly for a male mallard, it’s every man for himself.
It’s been an eventful hunting season for Piper, who stayed in the family’s camp – a houseboat moored along the Superior Canal just inside the Cameron Parish line and on the edge of White Lake.
“She’s had a good year. She got a green-wing this year and an 11-point buck,” Adam Provest said.
That deer was killed in the marsh on Eric White’s lease near Cote Blanche, he said.