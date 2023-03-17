shane johnson speck A jan 4
Buy Now

Shane Johnson of New Iberia and other avid speckled trout fishermen who were against the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' management plan that was approved last fall by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission won't have to worry about the proposed regulations. The NOI was scrapped by a Joint Natural Resources Committee the first week of February.

 FACEBOOK.COM

Louisiana’s speckled trout fishermen who strongly opposed a 13 ½-inch minimum size limit for speckled trout more than likely rejoiced when the Senate and House Natural Resources committees recently quashed a management plan proposed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The LDWF’s biologists will go back to the drawing board with the help of an advisory committee of user groups, commissioners, legislators and biologists. Jason Adriance, LDWF biologist responsible for managing the Finfish Program, reported the update and new plans Thursday to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.



Tags