LOREAUVILLE – Mike O’Brien and Mike Sinitiere’s win in the 17th annual Louisiana Bass Cats Open on Feb. 19 was even more dramatic than the LBC Open they won in 2022.

The New Iberians ratcheted up the wow factor to successfully defend their title in the Teche Area’s first major bass tournament of 2023. At the 4 p.m. weigh-in, after pulling four keepers from their weigh-in bag, O’Brien lifted a monstrous 7.13-pound bass with big ol’ gaping jaws from their weigh-in bag to wow the crowd at Marsh Field Boat Landing.



