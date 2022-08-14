Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Southcentral Fishing Association’s Angler(s) of the Year title eluded two New Iberia redfish fishermen since the mid-2010s.

Keo Khamphilavong and Craig Landry, both contractors, never could nail it down since they joined SFA. They came close in 2020 and 2021 but, alas, no cigar, er, AOY.



Tags