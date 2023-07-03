Overtime
Buy Now

IR&GC fishing rodeo officials were easy to spot in the crowd as they wore this distinctive shirt on the third and final day of the 70th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Anyone could see Friday, June 30, it was going to be more than a typical Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point.

To put it simply, the place was rockin’ with the bulkhead around the fishing rodeo site full of boats laden with fish for the two digital scales. Fishermen carried fish to and from the scales in four new carts – larger than the old carts and sporting large, spoked wheels – with the added convenience of waiting in the shade under a huge canopy before getting on the weigh-in stage.



Tags