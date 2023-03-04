Savoy
Tee Roy Savoy smiles during the Big Bass Classic held in 2021.

 Don Shoopman / The Daily Iberian files

Tee Roy Savoy and his team of dedicated volunteers are off and running to make this year’s Jackie Savoy Memorial Bass Classic possibly the biggest and best ever at Marsh Field Boat Landing.

Savoy called the first meeting Wednesday to get things in order for the event scheduled to be held April 22 at Lake Fausse Pointe. The meeting was held at Lipari Specialties Inc.



