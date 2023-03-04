Tee Roy Savoy and his team of dedicated volunteers are off and running to make this year’s Jackie Savoy Memorial Bass Classic possibly the biggest and best ever at Marsh Field Boat Landing.
Savoy called the first meeting Wednesday to get things in order for the event scheduled to be held April 22 at Lake Fausse Pointe. The meeting was held at Lipari Specialties Inc.
Things are on the fast track for what has become Acadiana’s go-to competitive bass fishing event every year for the past several decades and for the last decade under the direction of Savoy. The Coteau Holmes outdoorsman, who took over the popular fundraising event as director in the mid-2010s after the death of founder Elvis Jeanminette on Jan. 12, 2015, has more and more plans in store for 2023.
Savoy, 57-year-old owner of Cayenne Services, was joined by his sons, Sy Savoy; Angela Mayeaux; Bruno Lenor, Lydia Cancer Association Inc. president; Wayne Hollier; Debra Savoie, Acadiana Hope for a Cure director, and Tommy Lipari, Lipari Specialties Inc. owner and longtime friend of the late Elvis Jeanminette.
The Big Bass Classic is arguably the most exciting and drama-filled tournament held in Acadiana. It’s new format enhances those aspects as it combines the “big bass” payouts for the heaviest three bass each hour with the “five-fish” stringer format introduced in 2022.
Payout for the three biggest bass each hour (up to 40 boats) is $250, $150 and $100. Payout for the biggest limit (up to 40 boats) is $1,000, $600 and $400. Entry fee is $150 per boat.
That first organizational meeting last week very well could be the last before the big event.
“Yep, we might have one more, (but) it’s pretty well set up now. We’ve just got to make sure sponsors are on board,” Savoy said. “It looks like the cookoff will do well. It’s an election year so that’s good. We’ll try to hit them (candidates) up.”
The new rice and gravy cookoff should be a big hit among bass anglers and spectators. Savoy and others have attended several cook-offs in the area and distributed flyers about the event scheduled during the Jackie Savoy Memorial Classic.
Big Bass Classic participants eat for free. There’ll be a wristband in each team’s ditty bag that gets them a bowl or more at no charge.
Spectators and others pay $5 to sample the cookoff teams’ rice and gravy as an extra layer for the fundraiser for the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure.
While everybody’s eating, or just watching the weigh-in, enjoying the moment, they can listen to live music played by local band Two in the Chamber. The two band members, who specialize in classic country as well as new country rock and soul, volunteered to perform for such a good cause, Savoy said.
He anticipates as many as 300 people on hand for the event. He already has mapped out the event’s different sites for cookoff, band, raffle prizes site and weigh-in platform.
“Again, the tournament depends on the weather. Good weather, good turnout,” he said.
Savoy certainly isn’t slowing down in his quest to make this event the best on the schedule each year. The rewards come around when he gives the money to worthwhile charities and causes, filling in the gaps that inevitably occur in many cases, he said.
“I enjoy being able to help people. The work is fun, putting the tournament on, but I like the help. You know the feeling,” he said.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.