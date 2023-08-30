LOREAUVILLE – Two St. Martin Parish bass anglers aimed for a three-bass limit each and every Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournament during 2023.

Austin Theriot of St. Martinville and Gavin Savoy of Catahoula hit the target the majority of the time through 12 tournaments. When it counted in the regular-season finale Aug. 23 at Lake Fausse Pointe, all they needed was one keeper bass to stay atop the point standings and win Angler(s) of the Year.



