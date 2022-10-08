The grand reveal got ugly a week ago Friday in Ohio, where two walleye fishermen seemingly were on their way to being crowned champions of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail. When the dust settled after a cheating scandal that has rocked the competitive fishing world, they were nothing more than chumpions.

Jake Runyan of Cleveland and Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were disqualified from the last regular-season LEWT tournament of the year by tournament director Jason Fischer. They needed to beat 16.89 pounds to claim Team of the Year honors and $30,000 in various prizes.

Lake Erie Walleye Cheaters Get Caught in Lake Erie Walleye Trail - Bigwater Fishing Podcast #49


