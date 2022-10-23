MANY — Ben Suit of Port Arthur, Texas, drove his recently purchased 2021 Skeeter ZXR21 during the Louisiana Bass Cats’ regular-season finale Oct. 15-16 at Toledo Bend.

Suit took his father, Kevin Suit of New Iberia, along for the ride as his tournament partner before and during the contest that ended with an Angler of the Year title for the elder Suit. And, oh, on Day 2 he escorted a 10.75-pound bass from the lake to weigh-in to getting it registered in the Toledo Bend Lunker Bass Program.



