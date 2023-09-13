With the long-awaited start of the waterfowl hunting season coming Saturday, duck hunters might appreciate paraphrasing the first line of a popular country music song by Jordan Davis:
Always love the first shot when the morning air’s still and it tumbles a teal …
Who isn’t passionate about getting up in the predawn darkness, gathering hunting gear and coffee thermos, making their way by boat, foot or ATV to a duck blind, then settling in with pure zeal and anticipation waiting for teal to fly within range of his or her shotgun? For sure, then and there is what their world spins around.
Since the last shot was fired to end the 2022-23 season, duck hunters have biding their time through a so-so spring and blistering hot summer for another crack at the migrating ducks. They get their first shot at them one-half hour before sunrise Sept. 15.
What will Acadiana’s waterfowlers find in southwest Louisiana from Wax Lake Outlet to Calcasieu Lake, or elsewhere across Coastal Louisiana? Basically, if there’s water when you go duck hunting this weekend, odds are in your favor you’ll have teal. How many? Well, that’s up in the air, literally.
Jason Olszak, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl program manager, and his staff planned to take to the air for an aerial waterfowl population estimate across south Louisiana on Sept. 11. It will be the first one of the 2023-24 season with the next aerial survey scheduled before the regular season starts Nov. 11 in the West Zone.
Olszak knows much of the landscape, the Cajun marsh and wetlands, has been dry for a few months. Also, some ponds aren’t being pumped yet.
“It’s going to take a lot of rain to put on good water,” he said from his office the first week of September.
An avid duck hunter, Olszak is concerned about low-water conditions in the area he frequents for duck hunts.
“I’ll be watching the weather for sure,” he said.
The veteran waterfowl biologist believes Wax Lake Outlet on the Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area could be a major player during this special teal season that ends Sept. 30. Recent history shows the habitat has been “real good” and there should be no shortage of food or potentially fair to good teal hunting in the area.
Olszak was encouraged by the teal numbers reported in the federal government’s waterfowl population survey released recently. There should be many young teal winging their way into the Sportsman’s Paradise, he said.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s latest report, teal numbers are higher this year than the long-term average. The U.S.F&WS survey counted an estimated 2.504 million green-wings, up 16 percent (2.151 million) from 2022 and 15 percent above the long-term average while blue-wings totaled an estimated 5,253 million, down 19 percent (6.481 million) from 2022 but 2 percent more than the long-term average.
Whether many of those blue-winged teal and green-winged teal that wing it into the state stick around long enough for the start of the special teal season hinges on the availability of water, plain and simple. If the area a waterfowler plans to hunt has water, chances are better the teal will stay there, Olszak said.
Before last year’s special teal season, Olszak and his crew reported an estimated 257,000 of 264,000 blue-winged teal in the state were in southwest Louisiana. That overall total was 6 percent lower than it was in September 2022 but 37 percent higher than the most recent five-year average and 44 percent higher than the most recent 10-year average.