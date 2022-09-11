Purchase Access

It was a wacky, worthwhile winning year for the two men who captured the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament’s Angler(s) of the Year title.

Wacky? That’s right. Mike O’Brien and Mike Sinitiere, both of New Iberia, both relied on wacky-rigged Senkos to reel in bass and the AOY in 2022.



