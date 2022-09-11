It was a wacky, worthwhile winning year for the two men who captured the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament’s Angler(s) of the Year title.
Wacky? That’s right. Mike O’Brien and Mike Sinitiere, both of New Iberia, both relied on wacky-rigged Senkos to reel in bass and the AOY in 2022.
“It has to be a wacky worm. It has to be finesse fishing. I do flip (a soft plastic) but the higher percentage is the wacky,” O’Brien said, adding that he and his third-year tournament partner fished wacky-rigged Senkos probably 90 percent of the time in Hawg Fights.
Fishing Senkos isn’t easy in a pressure-packed, time-shortened tournament starting at 5:30 p.m. and usually ends at 8 p.m., depending on the time of the year.
“It’s a little slow. You have to really focus to stay slow. It’s tough to fish it when you’ve got to fish fast. It’s just part of my thing,” O’Brien said. “It’s one of those things. We throw Chatterbaits. For some reason this year they wanted more of Senkos than anything.”
The AOY pacesetters had a 27-point lead going into the 12th tournament Aug. 31 over Greer Billeaud of Lafayette and Andre Cazelot of Breaux Bridge, 941-914.
After Sinitiere-O’Brien finished seventh in the last tournament while Billeaud and Cazelot came in a little higher at fourth, the final margin of victory in the AOY race was 21 points, 1,028-1,007. The AOY winners will receive $300 for the achievement today at the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic in the Atchafalaya Basin.
With four tournaments remaining on the 12-tournament schedule, Sinitiere and O’Brien owned a 12-point lead over Billeaud-Cazelot, 653, and a 20-point lead over Buddy Fleming and Keith Price, 645, in the race for AOY.
They were consistent down the stretch with three-fish limits, which was O’Brien’s mantra.
“It’s the consistency of catching. A lot of guys don’t care unless they’re first, second or third,” he said.
Bringing three to the scale is the key, “Especially in two- to three-hour tournaments. Time is very crucial. You’ve got to catch them so fast,” O’Brien said.
The Mike & Mike team was confident going into the regular-season finale, according to Sinitiere.
“Yeah. Mike had scouted a location and caught several keepers. So we figured we just needed one keeper …,” he said.
They got that one 12-incher, but …
“After an hour and 15 minutes, we only had one keeper at our prime location. I said, ‘Well, it’s time to move on to our second location.’ I think we caught two more keepers and got a limit and then culled twice after that. We didn’t have much (weight), though,” Sinitiere said about their three bass weighing 3.63 pounds.
They didn’t have much weight (5.98 pounds) in the 11th tournament of the year, either, on Aug. 17. The result was a pleasant surprise, however, because it put them in the driver’s seat.
“That fell perfect. We caught a bunch of fish, little fish. Six pounds. Lo and behold we had first out of that. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien, 64, an outboard motor mechanic who retired in 2019 after 18 years as owner of Bayouland Marine, said he was proud of winning AOY. (He also won the circuit’s AOY title in 2010-11 with Paul Resweber of St. Martinville.)
“We’re fishing against some pretty good sticks. It feels good,” he said, because the circuit is stocked with accomplished older bass anglers and the wave of “younger bass anglers coming up who are good sticks.”
“It was very close and competitive. We enjoyed the season and it felt great to come out on top because we do have quality fishermen on that circuit. Now it’s time for the Classic. No one’s the favorite for that one. This is an all-day tournament,” Sinitiere said.
The WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic was scheduled to get underway this morning at “safe daylight.”
The 61-year-old old business development manager for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United credited O’Brien for their run to the top.
“(The keys were) Mike scouting during the week and his knowledge of the primary spot. And the good old tunnel hull. Well, we did go in the Bullet in very thin (skinny) water, as they say,” Sinitiere said.
Simply put, he said, “We just fish together well.”
Charging into the third spot in the final AOY standings was the father-and-son team of Don Shoopman and Jacob Shoopman with 975 points. Buddy Fleming and Keith Price were fourth with 967, followed by Brad Romero with 926; Danny Bulliard with 863; Rusty Owens with 797; Carroll Delahoussaye with 770; Mike Louviere and Tabitha Landry with 743, and Dicky Fitzgerald with 737 to round out the Top 10.
Chris Vedrines reported 294 boats showed up over the course of the season with an average of 24.5 per tournament. One hundred and forty-six different anglers fished at least one tournament and 42 qualified to fish today’s Classic.