LOREAUVILLE – Devin Verret’s eventful spring got even better Wednesday when he teamed with Dylan Kelly to win the fifth Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest on May 17.

Verret and Kelly, who have been fishing the popular evening circuit for a few years, saw his second destination in Lake Fausse Pointe pay off big time when Kelly busted a 4.54-pound bass within five minutes that anchored their unbeatable three-bass limit weighing 7.44 pounds worth $540. The 4.54-pounder was the biggest bass of the evening and worth another $120.







