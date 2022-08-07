Don Shoopman, right, grabs a 4.65-pound bass out of the weigh-in bag while his Coteau Bass Hustlers partner Joey Trahan has his hand full of a 3-pound class bass the afternoon of July 30 after the weigh-in at Myette Point Boat Landing. Trahan and Shoopman, a guest, teamed up to win the Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Joey Trahan, left, and his guest, Don Shoopman, hold the five bass that weighed 11.72 pounds and won the Coteau Bass Hustlers seventh tournament of the year July 30 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Point Boat Landing. They also boasted the day's biggest bass, a 4.65-pounder.
Gerald Frederick, left, talks to fellow Coteau Bass Hustlers member Steve Doumit after the Coteau Bass Hustlers' seventh tournament of the year July 30 out of Myette Point in the Atchafalaya Basin. Frederick and his partner, a guest, finished second with five bass weighing 10.62 pounds.
Brad Romero holds three of the five bass he and Steve Doumit caught July 30 to finish fourth in the Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament at Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Romero and Doumit's limit weighed 8.88 pounds.
MYETTE POINT – Thanks to a good decision and a good-sized kicker bass July 30, Joey Trahan stayed in the hunt for Angler of the Year race in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
The 55-year-old bass angler and his guest, Don Shoopman, decided to stick it out at their original destination near the Myette Point Boat Landing. They were stuck on a five-fish limit of smallish keeper bass with about 1 ½ hours.
Trahan and his tournament partner debated leaving for what probably was a sure backup spot. They stayed.
He upgraded with a 3-pounder before a 4.65-pound bass smacked Shoopman’s Super Bait buzz bait 30 minutes before weigh-in and they finished with a limit weighing 11.72 pounds.
“We got lucky. It’s all about decisions we made at the end. If we had decided to leave we wouldn’t have caught what we had. We decided to stay and it paid off,” he said.
Trahan stayed in the hunt for AOY, moving from fourth to third.
“Oh, I’m still in the running. I’m still right there. I made up a few points on them, a few points on first and second. Anybody can win it, first- through sixth-place. It’s whoever’s going to turn it on the last few tournaments,” Trahan said.
He was confident before going out at safe daylight in his tournament partner’s RT198P Ranger aluminum bass boat powered by a 150-h.p. Mercury outboard motor.
“Oh, I think I can win it every time. It doesn’t always happen. We beat some good teams this last time. We beat a strong field with 10 boats,” he said. “I enjoyed it because of my guest I brought. My guest made it good. I just enjoy fishing with him.”
The winners had more than enough to top the 10-boat field. Runners-up Gerald Frederick and his guest, Dwayne Broussard, came within a little more than 1 pound of the leaders with their five bass that weighed 9.50 pounds. Brandon Sellers and Blaine Miller, one-two, respectively, in the point standings for Angler of the Year, teamed up for a third-place finish with a limit weighing 9.50 pounds.
The first-place team left its primary spot for approximately 1 ½ hours around midday. The two bass anglers returned around 12:30 p.m., then came close to leaving in the last hour.
“We caught a lot. We caught fish all day, even when we moved we caught fish,” Trahan said.
Trahan, who has owned Joey’s Refrigeration nearly 23 years, steadily fed the bass peanut butter and jelly GYCB Senkos. That soft plastic accounted for 1 dozen 12- to 14-inch keepers and beaucoup big goggle-eye.
“I was hoping we’d catch some big ones. We caught a lot of small ones,” he said.
The right one bit for him at 1 p.m. He set the hook, guided the fish to the boat and his partner netted a 3-pound class bass that culled a 1 ¼-pound bass.
That’s the fish he was waiting for for approximately seven hours.
“I was pumped. I was excited. I got even more excited when Don pulled that big one up,” he said about the 4.65-pounder he netted 20-25 minutes later for Shoopman, a local outdoors writer.
How excited? Trahan yelled, “Game!” Meaning game over.
COTEAU BASS HUSTLERS
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
July 30 at Atchafalaya Basin
1, Joey Trahan-(*) Don Shoopman (5), 11.72. 2, Gerald Frederick-Dwayne Broussard (5), 10.52. 3, Brandon Sellers-Blaine Miller (5), 9.50. 4, Brad Romero-Steve Doumit (5), 8.88. 5, Marlin Hebert-Jason Jones (5), 8.44. 6, Robbie Mayer-Tim Sturm (5), 8.35. 7, Johnny Schexnayder-Mike Schexnayder (5), 8.02. 8, Paul Trahan-Doyle Louviere (5), 7.82. 9, Keith Altazin-Mike Sinitiere (3), 6.28. 10, Glenn Richard-Guest (3), 4.03.
(*) Tournament’s lunker bass, 4.65.
COTEAU BASS HUSTLERS
2022 POINT STANDINGS
1, Brandon Sellers, 605. 2, Blaine Miller, 584. 3, Joey Trahan, 557. 4, Steve Doumit, 539. 5, Jason Jones, 530. 6, Tim Sturm, 516. 7, Marlin Hebert, 498. 8, Robbie Mayer, 494. 9, Keith Altazin, 456. 10, Paul Trahan, 454. 11, Doyle Louviere, 441. 12, Nick Hebert, 356. 13, Brad Romero, 335. 14, Gerald Frederick, 315. 15, Johnny Schexnayder, 273. 16, Glenn Richard, 190. 17, (tie) Colby Hebert and Cedrick Boudreaux, 175. 19, Mike Bourque, 155. 20, Spence Falgout, 155. 21, Bryce Louviere, 133. 22, Bobby Louviere, 72.