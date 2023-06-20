MYETTE POINT – Before Mike Louviere was able to meet the challenge of some tough bass fishing, he needed to overcome a tough break soon after the daylight start of the seventh Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament of 2023.
Louviere, a Loreauville native who lives in Jeanerette, and his partner, Tabitha Landry, sped to their bass fishing destination in his high-performance bass boat until fate intervened on June 11 in the bass club’s first tournament of the year in the Atchafalaya Basin.
“Uh, first thing that morning we hit a stump in the G.A. Cut. Hit it at 80 mph and it knocked off the blade on the prop,” Louviere said.
Louviere, a 43-year-old welder for Chart Industries, wasn’t about to give up as he called a friend to bring a prop, then idled as far as he could while waiting for it to arrive. After the prop was delivered and installed, he made up for lost time and ran to his honey hole.
“It took a while to catch a fish. We didn’t catch a fish until 11. After 11, I really started to catch them, me and her both,” he said.
Louviere caught their fifth bass of the day, a 3.65-pounder, and it was the one that made the big difference at the weigh-in. Their five bass weighed 13.23 pounds, including the biggest bass of the tournament.
It was enough for a hard-earned win. It was his third first-place finish in the bass club’s tournament season. He won back-to-back tournaments in January and February.
The winners needed every ounce to turn back runner-up Brad Romero of New of Lafayette, formerly of New Iberia. Romero, fishing by himself, carried a limit to the digital scale that weighed 13.08 pounds.
New Iberian Bo Amy, also fishing by himself, finished third with 12.43 pounds.
Wrenwick Drexler, also alone in his boat for the day, had 12.28 pounds to finish fourth.
“I kind of realized early in the day when I got the big one, I figured we were going to win. I knew it’s been tough the last couple of days. Everybody I talked to weren’t catching nothing,” Louviere said.
The ticket to the top was punchin’ soft plastics.
“We were just punchin’ lilies with a creature bait. It didn’t matter where you punched. I think they were just hungry,” he said.
They did leave their original destination to look for greener pastures, er, bass, but were unable to get a bite so motored to a borrow pit near the Myette Point Boat Landing. Landry caught their last big bass.
“We made a few culls throughout the day,” Louviere said.