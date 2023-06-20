la bass anglers #7 2023.jpg
Mike Louviere and Tabitha Landry hold the five-bass limit that won the Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament

 Submitted

MYETTE POINT – Before Mike Louviere was able to meet the challenge of some tough bass fishing, he needed to overcome a tough break soon after the daylight start of the seventh Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament of 2023.

Louviere, a Loreauville native who lives in Jeanerette, and his partner, Tabitha Landry, sped to their bass fishing destination in his high-performance bass boat until fate intervened on June 11 in the bass club’s first tournament of the year in the Atchafalaya Basin.







