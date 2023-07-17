Flier

Outdoorsmen who love catching bass here in the heart of the Sportsman's Paradise can give back to the sport in a big way on July 20.

That’s when pro bass angler Cliff “The Cajun Baby” Crochet’s second annual Every Fish Matters fundraising banquet is scheduled to be held at the Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville. Crochet has put his heart and soul into the project because of his love of bass fishing and effort to grow the sport.



