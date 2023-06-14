There’s an infant boy growing up right now who gives a special meaning to this upcoming Father’s Day.
With every beat of his tiny heart, which has a few complications being monitored medically, he gets closer to the day he gets out in a boat with his dad, an accomplished and passionate bass fisherman in his mid-30s, and/or his paternal grandpa, still chasing bass and loving every minute of it at 70 ½.
But first things first.
Miller Jude was born to my youngest son, Jacob Shoopman, and Stephanie Gary. Her Mother’s Day was extra special and his Father’s Day will be just as special.
He is the first grandbaby for both sets of new grandparents, who have become good friends and are absolutely overjoyed to share this true blessing with Jacob and Stephanie.
Miller Jude came into this world March 1, much sooner than his due date, which was calculated to be Easter Sunday. His family on the father’s side and mother’s side were there for the miracle of life.
They all visited the newborn baby regularly for the next 41 days at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital. All felt genuine concern to go with the deep love for that very little boy, who weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at birth.
He was able to go home April 10 after being released from the hospital’s first-rate NICU. Beaucoup prayers from family and so many friends for his well-being have been sent heavenward since Day 1. Everyone is so grateful, so thankful, believe me.
Parents- and grandparents-to-be got together several weeks earlier to watch the baby in the womb via that fascinating technology, 3D and 4D Ultrasound. The adults in that darkened room raptly watched a movie of the unborn child.
During the moving, breathtaking video, the paternal grandmother commented she couldn’t wait to “pinch those cheeks,” which, by the way, are plump and pinchable to this day.
According to verywellfamily.com, Miller Jude has completed the first quarter of the first year of his life, no longer a newborn. That is evident in the progression of dozens of photos (God bless cellphone cameras) of him the past few months.
He’ll likely grow up to be a two- or three-sport athlete, perhaps focusing on playing soccer, like his father did, then maybe coach youngsters who want to learn the game, and develop into a better-than-average fisherman who absolutely loves and appreciates the great outdoors, like his father.
Ah, his dad. God-fearing. Hard-working. Happy-go-lucky. Caring. Fair-minded.
A parent of three girls Jacob coached during his eight years as an assistant at Catholic High School weighed in on what kind of dad the first-time dad might be in a heartfelt, appreciative text message to Jacob, who announced immediately following the first state playoff loss he was stepping down to be a father and devote time to his family. There were tears all around.
“… Indeed, thanks for your contributions to all three of my daughters. You are, and have been, a positive influence in my daughters’ lives. You are a fantastic teacher, and my girls trusted you as a coach and mentor. You will certainly be missed.
“I applaud you for taking a new step away from something I know you love (coaching soccer) and putting my family first. You will be a terrific dad. I know this from how you taught and tutored as a coach, and from this seemingly simple move of stepping away from coaching to focus on being a present father.”
Jacob shared those words from a leader in this community, a man I respect very much, while driving us to our fishin’ hole in early February. My eyes were watery after reading the full text.
As Miller Jude grows into childhood, into his teenage years and into adulthood under the guidance of two great parents, Jacob undoubtedly will feel that immense pride and vice versa.
As I reflect on all the good times on and off the water with my father, Bill Shoopman, who died April 11, 2022, Father’s Day becomes even more meaningful. I’m so dang pleased and proud to be a dad and granddaddy.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.