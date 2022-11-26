There was so much to be thankful for Thursday.

Forty-seven years ago I vacationed in New Iberia during the week of Thanksgiving, sampled the bass fishing, was overwhelmed by the beauty of the nation’s last great overflow swamp and, most importantly, met the great people who make the Teche Area the best part of Cajun Country. My life and address changed from my native Kansas City, Missouri, to New Iberia after I accepted an offer to write for The Daily Iberian, after four years at The Kansas City Star, then moved here on Christmas Day 1975 at age 22.



