CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter member Ryan Delcambre, left, and banquet-goer Chad Richard pause for a moment Aug. 17 before the start of the chapter's 17th annual fundraising event inside the Cade Community Center.
Auctioneer Chuck Darling, left, of Mansfield, Texas, and CCA-South Carolina assistant director Kyndell Lee of Columbia, share a light moment Aug. 17 during the CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter banquet in Cade.
Wanda Norris, left, an employee at Bon Creole, and Bon Creole owner Randy Montegut place a large pan of sausage jambalaya on a table before serving 650-plus banquet-goers Aug. 17 during the 17th annual CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter banquet at the Cade Community Center.
From left, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, his wife, Sharon Landry, and Randy Montegut talk near the serving line Aug. 17 at the 17th annual CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter banquet at the Cade Community Center. Landry, who was born and raised in St. Martinville, is seeking the office of governor in the Sportsman's Paradise.
CADE – Good food, good company and a good cause combined to make the 17th annual CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter Banquet on Aug. 17 one of the best, again, in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Acadiana’s saltwater fishermen showed their support for the nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of the state’s marine resources. CCA-Louisiana is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and Teche Area more than 650 banquet-goers did their part when they packed the Cade Community.
The Sugar Chapter, one of 30 across Louisiana, proved itself once again as a fundraising force by raising more than $150,000, according to preliminary estimate by CCA-Louisiana executive vice-president Rad Trascher. He and other CCA-Louisiana officials, including assistant director from South Carolina, saw first-hand why this chapter is a cut above the rest.
“It was truly a great one due to the best CCA committee in the country. The Sugar Chapter was organized over 17 years ago and it seems to get better every year,” Trascher said.
“It is good to put that like-minded folks in a room that see the good work that CCA does. And with their generosity we can continue to do more.”
David Cresson, CCA-Louisiana executive director/CEO, was on hand along with other officers, including Shely Hamilton, S.T.A.R. assistant director, and regional directors Gibbs Sherrel and Nick Gordon.
Kyndel Lee of Columbia, S.C., on the job all of 2 ½ months in her new position as assistant director, learned one of the facets that sets it apart is the food. Caterer Randy Montegut, who owns Bon Creole, and his staff served fried catfish, sausage jambalaya, green beans and dessert.
But Lee, who was sent to this state by her chapter to gain experience at a fundraising event, tasted the culinary delights earlier in the day from Bon Creole. Cajun food made a lasting impression.
“The shrimp boudin, I’ve never had it before and I absolutely love it. There’s going to be a mix of food tonight and I’m going to eat it all,” Lee said while she worked one of the tables near the entrance doling out CCA caps, etc.
Montegut said 110 pounds of pork and chicken and 20 pounds of sausage went into the jambalaya while 225 pounds of fried catfish were cooked along with 120 pounds of green beans.
Men, women and children began filing into the spacious hall after 5:30 p.m. Before the night was over, the raffle raised an estimated $24,000, the silent auction brought in an estimated $8,000 and the live auction knocked it out of the park with an estimated take of $70,000.
The live auction was one of the highlights under the direction of veteran auctioneer Chuck Darling of Mansfield, Texas. CCA-Louisiana tabbed him as the auction voice of the organization regionally three years ago to replace the retiring Charlie Willis of Lake Charles.
Darling, sporting a cowboy hat, as is his custom, calls approximately 300 live auctions each year in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas each year for CCA.
What’s the key to his success on the big stage?
Feeling the crowd out and having fun. That’s the most important thing, having fun,” he said.
The highest bid for one of the 33 auction items on the list that Thursday evening was more than $8,000, according to Trascher. Among the live auction items were a dove hunt for two in Argentina; a week’s vacation for eight in Costa Rica; another vacation for a couple at Blue Reef Island in the Caribbean Sea; charter boat trips with half-a-dozen local captains; a speckle-belly goose hunt with a local hunting guide in Gueydan, and a big game trip for two hunters and two-non hunters to Limpopo Province in South Africa.
With the fall election looming, politicians were pressing the flesh, handing out stickers and such and espousing their campaign platforms.
One of the candidates for state office present for the event was Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who was born and raised in St. Martin Parish. Landry, who played wide receiver and defensive back for St. Martinville High School in the late 1980s, is a gubernatorial candidate who has beaucoup support here in the heart of Acadiana.
Banquet preparation began six months ago, according to Sugar Chapter banquet chairman Sandy Derise. The local chapter’s president is Ryan Haydel.
Other Sugar Chapter officers and banquet committee members are Lannie Buteau, Chris Carlin, Andre Clement, David Clement, Chad Courtois, Brian Delcambre,
Blake Fouquier, Kelly Frederick, Dusty Hulin, Travis McMath, Chad Quibodeaux, Don Resweber, Tyson Rivet, Kirk Sieber, Kristine Trahan and Randy Theriot.