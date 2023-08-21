CADE – Good food, good company and a good cause combined to make the 17th annual CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter Banquet on Aug. 17 one of the best, again, in the Sportsman’s Paradise.

Acadiana’s saltwater fishermen showed their support for the nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of the state’s marine resources. CCA-Louisiana is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and Teche Area more than 650 banquet-goers did their part when they packed the Cade Community.



