Redfish Outdoors Column
Seven high schools are participating in ‘Aquaculture in the Classroom’ program (photo provided).

It’s inevitable changes will be made in the near future to Louisiana’s redfish recreational creel limits and size limits by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

The LWFC bases its decision(s) on recommendations from the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Whether you agree or disagree with any management plans, you do have an opportunity to express your views in an online web-based survey to get public input.



