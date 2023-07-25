sumrall at harris chain 2.2022

New Iberia's Caleb Sumrall, a veteran on the Bassmaster Elite Series tour, shown at the Harris Chain in Florida in 2022, is looking forward to the last three regular-season tournaments starting this week at Lake St. Clair in Michigan.

Just when Caleb Sumrall has a chance to catch the fire out of smallmouth bass for some big bags in a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament this week at Michigan’s Lake St. Clair, there’s a sobering side note:

So does everyone else.



