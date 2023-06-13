ORANGE, Texas -- Caleb Sumrall’s comeback on the Bassmaster Elite Series circuit resumed in a big way earlier this month with a hard-earned, well-deserved 16th-place finish in the 2023 Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite tournament at the Sabine River.

Sumrall could ill-afford another subpar finish in that sixth tournament of the season, one held June 1-4 a few hours from his hometown of New Iberia. He survived a decision he regretted the first day, then made the cut for the third time in 2023 to fish Semifinal Saturday.







Tags