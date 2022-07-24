Purchase Access

CLAYTON, N.Y. — Caleb Sumrall could ill-afford a slip up here in The Empire State with the Bassmaster Elite Series season winding down in 2022.

The New Iberia outdoorsman rose to the occasion in a wild and woolly tournament on the St. Lawrence River where the United States meets Canada. Many Elites, including Sumrall, and others called the results “insane” in the seventh tournament of the year.



