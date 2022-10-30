Kevin Suit
Buy Now

New Iberia bass angler Kevin Suit warmed up for his stretch run for the Angler of the Year title in the Louisiana Bass Cats with catches like this one before the Oct. 15-16 tournament at Toledo Bend. Suit and his oldest son, Ben Suit won the regular-season finale to ensure an AOY for the elder Suit.

 SUBMITTED

A New Iberia bass angler’s competitive fires burned fiercely on his way to clinching a local bass club’s Angler of the Year title on Oct. 16, 40 years after his second-ever AOY.

“It was like throwing a match on a bed of dry leaves,” Kevin Suit said about returning a few years ago to bass club competition after such a long absence.



Tags