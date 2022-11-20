ben wins lbc classic 2022.jpg
Ben Suit of Port Arthur, Texas, formerly of New Iberia, holds two of the five bass that helped him win the Louisiana Bass Cats Classic held Nov. 13 out of Myette Point in the Atchafalaya Basin. His limit weighed 9.22 pounds and was anchored by a 3.31-pound bass.

MYETTE POINT – A few days after a cold front, accompanied by strong north winds, had Ben Suit on edge Nov. 13 before the Louisiana Bass Cats Classic in the Atchafalaya Basin.

An already low Spillway dropped even lower before the safe daylight start. Still, Suit, a former New Iberia resident who lives in Port Arthur, Texas, was ready.



