All eyes will be on the stage Aug. 17 for the live auction and results of the silent auction and raffle drawings, including for a NauticStar 195 XTS boat, motor and trailer package. The CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter's annual banquet, shown above in 2022, is scheduled to be held in the Cade Community Center.

 DON SHOOPMAN / THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana saved arguably the best for last when the Sugar Chapter plays host to its annual fundraising banquet on Aug. 17.

Among the highlights in store on that Thursday night inside what is sure to be a packed Cade Community Center will be the drawing for the winner of a NauticStar 195 XTS package that includes a 115-h.p. outboard motor and McClain boat trailer. The lucky winner will be announced around 9 p.m.



