All eyes will be on the stage Aug. 17 for the live auction and results of the silent auction and raffle drawings, including for a NauticStar 195 XTS boat, motor and trailer package. The CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter's annual banquet, shown above in 2022, is scheduled to be held in the Cade Community Center.
The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana saved arguably the best for last when the Sugar Chapter plays host to its annual fundraising banquet on Aug. 17.
Among the highlights in store on that Thursday night inside what is sure to be a packed Cade Community Center will be the drawing for the winner of a NauticStar 195 XTS package that includes a 115-h.p. outboard motor and McClain boat trailer. The lucky winner will be announced around 9 p.m.
Raffle tickets for the boat, trailer and motor are $50 apiece and have been sold at previous chapter fundraisers statewide. The raffle tickets can be purchased online until 8 p.m. Aug. 16, according to information at ccalouisiana.com.
The $50 raffle tickets can be purchased by those attending the banquet that Thursday in Cade.
Long-time CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter board member Sandy Derise of Youngsville said the random drawing makes the local chapter’s 17th annual event even more exciting. It is the final CCA-Louisiana fundraiser of the year in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
“It’s a great boat. That’ll also bring in more people, as well. There’s only one boat and we’re giving it away at our banquet,” he said.
Derise is looking forward to the banquet, to meeting and greeting like-minded outdoorsman who care about conservation, about the fisheries, about the future of saltwater fishing and the coast.
“I expect this year to be a huge year with the economy doing well. We’ve already sold 75, 80 tables,” he said. “I can tell you we’ve got some new silent auction items and a lot of very nice live auctions as well.”
The Jeanerette native was chapter chairman for last year’s event that raised approximately $140,000.
“This year we’re looking to meet or surpass that,” he said.
Derise and approximately 14 other Sugar Chapter board members have been planning and preparing for the annual fundraiser for the past six months.
The supper will be catered by Randy Montegut and his Bon Creole staff for the umpteenth time. Montegut, who has been in the business 27 years, usually has about a dozen cooks and servers on hand to handle the hungry crowd inside the Cade Community Center.
The fried catfish supper with white beans and desserts will be served about 1-1 ½ hours after the doors open at 5:30 p.m., Derise said.
Derise, 49, who works for Superior Energy Services as a salesman for Stabil Drill Specialties LLC and is a candidate for State Representative, District 49, said he enjoys volunteering his time for the nonprofit organization.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s all for a great cause. CCA helps with the fisheries and really helps with our coastline,” he said.
Derise tipped his cap to the major corporate sponsors supporting the local event – Arceneaux Ford and Action Specialties.
Individual banquet tickets are $75 apiece and include the supper and one-year membership. A Platinum sponsor table for eight is $1,200, which includes memberships for each person, food service at the table, free drinks for the eight at the table and a free gift. Other tables for eight are $600.