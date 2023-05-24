CYPREMORT POINT – It wasn’t young Kiptyn St. Germain’s first rodeo, as they say, on May 20 but it was his first win in the Southcentral Fishing Association.

The 13-year-old Jeanerette outdoorsman played a pivotal role in that outcome with an 8-pound class “slot” redfish caught early that morning while fishing with his father, Heith St. Germain, his uncle, Jason St. Germain, and a family friend, Clint ‘PeeWee” Fremin, aboard a borrowed boat.







