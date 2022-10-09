LOREAUVILLE — When the squirrels don’t show themselves that much, if at all, more often than not it’s the veteran squirrel hunter who comes back with a limit on opening day.

Chris Courville did that Oct. 1 while hunting on Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club land in rural Iberia Parish. He started hunting around one-half hour before sunrise, to no avail, then bided his time like he has since he started hunting with his dad 35 years ago.



