COTEAU HOLMES – A fishin’ hole so special to a local Bassmaster Elite Series became extra meaningful Wednesday.

Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia fished his first bass tournament a little more than a decade ago in the Atchafalaya Basin’s Ruiz Canal. He took his 4-year-old son, Axel, there this past week and won the 10th Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series of 2022.



