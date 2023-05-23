Tony Sinitiere

Tony Sinitiere of Franklin holds up two of his largest five bass May 13 that won the Louisiana Bass Anglers sixth tournament of 2023. His limit weighed 9.86 pounds after he fished Lake Fausse Pointe and Quintana oilfield.

LOREAUVILLE – Tony Sinitiere’s return to competitive bass fishing three years ago wasn’t much to write home about since then until the fifth and sixth Louisiana Bass Anglers tournaments of 2023.

Sinitiere notched his second straight first-place finish in the bass club with a narrow win May 13 at Lake Fausse Pointe. It followed a convincing victory in mid-April out of Franklin’s Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Launch under U.S. 90.







